Self-harm: America’s H-1B visa fee hike signals the triumph of ideology over market forces
The US has made its H-1B visas the world’s most expensive on the claim that the scheme was being abused. But this new barrier was driven by ideology and will eventually hurt US enterprise. America isn’t unique in scoring such self-goals, though.
Late last month, the Trump administration in the US announced that new applications for the H-1B visa would require a fee of $100,000. This is extraordinary. The H-1B instantly became by far the most expensive employment visa in the world, about 15 times dearer than the next most expensive work visa (the UK’s), and 50 times dearer than it was just weeks ago in the US.