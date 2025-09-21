The $100K H-1B visa fee: How this White House order will reshape US tech hiring and drive major industry shifts
Siddharth Pai 5 min read 21 Sept 2025, 02:05 pm IST
Summary
While tech companies relying on foreign techies in the US will have to reset their labour cost calculus and Indian IT service majors will be hit, let’s accept that this US talent visa programme had got warped out of shape and reform was inevitable.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
In a sweeping policy shift, the White House has announced a new directive that imposes a $100,000 fee on every new H-1B visa petition filed for foreign workers outside the US.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story