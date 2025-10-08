America, take note: Raising the drawbridge means lowering growth prospects
Politics going against economics is common, but America’s impulse to shut out immigrants is especially myopic. The benefits of immigration are harder to spot than those of open trade, yet they run far deeper. By taxing visas, Washington taxes its own prospects for prosperity.
The economics of immigration has a lot in common with the economics of trade. Lower barriers to imports raise growth and living standards in the aggregate, but may harm particular people and places. Lower barriers to immigration do the same. Politicians struggle to understand this trade-off, let alone manage it wisely. Of the two, the case for more immigrants might be harder to grasp—because the aggregate gains are more subtle.