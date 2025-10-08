Immigrants tend to be disproportionately of working age, so they reduce the ratio of dependents to workers, which eases what would otherwise be a growing fiscal burden. Far more important, immigrants tend to be disproportionately hard-working, enterprising, adaptable, mobile and ambitious. (If they weren’t, they’d stay put.) Get this right, and the gains that follow are colossal: Just reflect on the economic pre-eminence of the US, and the role that immigration has played in its history.