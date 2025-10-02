Anti-H-1B moves like Project Firewall seem popular: They may even help Trump win back some voters
Trump’s crackdown on immigration appears to have enough political traction for him to double down on it. After a hefty H-1B visa fee hike comes Project Firewall that will target employers. It could reshape the tech sector, spark legal battles and perhaps help Republicans retain control of Congress.
In a one-two punch at employers, the Trump administration in America is following up its hefty $100,000 skilled visa fee with Project Firewall, an aggressive immigration enforcement programme. It is being billed as a sweeping effort to root out abuse of the H-1B visa programme by some of America’s largest employers.