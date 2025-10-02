Yet, it remains to be seen how vigorously the administration will go after the firms that employ hundreds of thousands of foreign workers through various temporary visa programmes. The president has a complex relationship with the business community. He has invited billionaires and tech titans to dine with him at Mar-a-Lago and attend his inauguration, but has also feuded and fallen out with some of them. And the largest corporations will have armies of lawyers ready to challenge any attempts to rein in H-1B visas.