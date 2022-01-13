Hanging on to failed UTI's blue-chip holdings in bull market makes little sense

It has been almost two decades since these shares, which were originally acquired by UTI, were passed on to the government undertaking. The government has progressively sold off its holdings in Axis Bank, especially over the last five years, as part of its disinvestment programme. Yet, it has held on far longer to its holding of over 7% in ITC. There’s potential risk of an erosion in the value of its holdings here because of growing concerns of influential investors guided by environmental, social and governance or ESG norms. The old bogey of a hostile foreign predator controlling the Indian cigarette company by buying a sizeable chunk through disinvestment should be buried, if that’s what’s holding back the government.