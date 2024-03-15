Happiness: A scarcity that’ll take long to eliminate
Summary
- That the UN deemed happiness worthy of celebration tells us how elusive it is for most of the world. After all, economic well-being is a necessary but not sufficient condition for it.
There’s another International Day on its way: 20 March. It’s marked on the calendar as the Day of Happiness. In an increasingly polarized world that looks set to become more so as political divisions deepen, where two major wars are raging, one in its third year and the other with no end in sight, and where not a single day goes by without countless acts of violence, celebrating an International Day of Happiness sounds absurdly Panglossian. True happiness, after all, is a pipe-dream. But can it become an ideal that all of us can aspire to, no matter how out of reach it may seem for most of humankind today? Perhaps. This was what led the United Nations General Assembly to pass a resolution 12 years ago marking 20 March out for annual commemoration.