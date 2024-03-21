Happiness: India has a long way to go
Summary
- The World Happiness Report for 2024 ranks Finns the happiest, with India at No. 126. Perhaps we need a more people-centric approach that results in a more even distribution of economic gains.
The World Happiness Report for 2024 by the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network has some notable findings. The US has fallen out of the top 20 for the first time since the report started more than a decade ago. And old people are happier than the young, though this holds true across all surveyed countries.