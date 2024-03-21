Happiness: India has a long way to go

Finns are the happiest, claiming the top spot for the seventh consecutive year, followed by Danes, Icelanders and Swedes. Nordic countries are seen to be happier on account of welfare states that grant everyone access to basic amenities. At the other end, Afghanistan is ranked the worst. With individual rights choked under Taliban rule, it’s no surprise that its people have little to be cheerful about. As for India, it stays at No. 126, while China is No. 60, Pakistan is No. 108, Sri Lanka is No. 128 and Bangladesh No. 129.

Several factors go into happiness, among them GDP per head, social support, life expectancy and freedom, apart from levels of generosity and corruption. The expansion of India’s economy should lift our mood on all these counts. Perhaps we also need a more people-centric approach that results in a more even distribution of economic gains.