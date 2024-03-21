Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Opinion / Views/  Happiness: India has a long way to go

Happiness: India has a long way to go

Livemint

  • The World Happiness Report for 2024 ranks Finns the happiest, with India at No. 126. Perhaps we need a more people-centric approach that results in a more even distribution of economic gains.

Several factors go into happiness, among them GDP per head, social support, life expectancy and freedom, apart from levels of generosity and corruption.

The World Happiness Report for 2024 by the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network has some notable findings. The US has fallen out of the top 20 for the first time since the report started more than a decade ago. And old people are happier than the young, though this holds true across all surveyed countries.

The World Happiness Report for 2024 by the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network has some notable findings. The US has fallen out of the top 20 for the first time since the report started more than a decade ago. And old people are happier than the young, though this holds true across all surveyed countries.

Finns are the happiest, claiming the top spot for the seventh consecutive year, followed by Danes, Icelanders and Swedes. Nordic countries are seen to be happier on account of welfare states that grant everyone access to basic amenities. At the other end, Afghanistan is ranked the worst. With individual rights choked under Taliban rule, it’s no surprise that its people have little to be cheerful about. As for India, it stays at No. 126, while China is No. 60, Pakistan is No. 108, Sri Lanka is No. 128 and Bangladesh No. 129.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

Get complimentary access to
3+ investment based apps

TRENDLYNE Get One Month GuruQ plan at Rs 1
FINOLOGY Free finology subscription for 1 month.
SMALLCASE 20% off on all smallcases

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

Finns are the happiest, claiming the top spot for the seventh consecutive year, followed by Danes, Icelanders and Swedes. Nordic countries are seen to be happier on account of welfare states that grant everyone access to basic amenities. At the other end, Afghanistan is ranked the worst. With individual rights choked under Taliban rule, it’s no surprise that its people have little to be cheerful about. As for India, it stays at No. 126, while China is No. 60, Pakistan is No. 108, Sri Lanka is No. 128 and Bangladesh No. 129.

Several factors go into happiness, among them GDP per head, social support, life expectancy and freedom, apart from levels of generosity and corruption. The expansion of India’s economy should lift our mood on all these counts. Perhaps we also need a more people-centric approach that results in a more even distribution of economic gains.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.