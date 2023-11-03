Hard work matters but India’s challenge is to turn workers into capitalists

Years before Infosys co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy urged the country’s youth to work 70 hours per week, drawing a wide range of ‘emojis’ in response on social media, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had struck a chord with the same demographic bulge by drawing a distinction between “hard work" and “Harvard." It was a point of political rhetoric, with the latter meant as a stand-in for privilege. In a country of multitudes aspiring to lifestyles the internet had begun exposing them to, it held a special appeal among those who saw themselves on the hard-work side of that split. The actual hours they worked wasn’t relevant—nor its intensity, let alone productivity. Modi’s formulation was memorable for the politics of it. Here was the leader of a rightist Bharatiya Janata Party who had deftly taken away a platform long used by leftist parties. Once upon a time, Communists had been the ace champions of India’s have-nots, ever ready to expound on a “class struggle" led by workers against capitalists. In their book, one was either an earner of wages or an owner of capital, the latter held all the cards, and fair play meant turning the tables. If the economic system espoused by Communism fell apart on warped work incentives, its either-or identity roll-call failed to survive contact with a key institution of capitalism: the stock market.

Today, rightist rhetoric prevails. To grasp its allure, think of America. “If you can’t beat em, join em," goes an old American saying that wasn’t lost on its toilers. While the British East India Company was the world’s first joint stock corporation, it’s US capital markets that first attracted salaried workers who were trading work-hours for money to trade their hard-earned savings for shares as they went along, so that they too could become capitalists and live off their accumulated holdings by the time they grew old. It gave the ‘baby boomer’ generation of the US a stake in private means of production. The more widely that people held corporate equity, the less irked they were by capital’s hold on labour. India’s own boom in equity ownership suggests that we are also moving the same way. What began over three decades ago, the emergence of retail investors as more than an upper-crust club, has seen a groundswell in recent years. The covid pandemic saw a near frenzy of new demat accounts being opened, even as mutual funds have seen surging inflows, while digital investment apps have gained eye-popping user bases and stock advisors (or ‘finfluencers’) have multiplied. This September, the count of unique registered investors in India zipped past 80 million. It may not sound like much in a country with nearly 1.4 billion Aadhaar ID cards, and it’s unclear how many new enrolments will stick around if markets were to crash (or stagnate), but our investor base has grown enormously in the 2020s.

Equity ownership in India is still far from democratized, so we may yet have a chance to reshape this process. Right now, it’s mostly about capital gains. Exciting as this is, what we need is a shift in focus to dividends, the slice of profits that shareholders get for parting with money to buy shares. This will not only secure lay investors from market volatility, but co-opt them as capitalists in the real sense of making their money work for them instead of their having to work for time-dependent wages. For folks to dream of living off their stock portfolios, though, companies must begin to compete on dividend payouts. This, alas, seems far off.

