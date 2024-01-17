Hard-coded law enforcement is possible but it needs some latitude too
Summary
- Law adherence can technically be encoded in software but there’s a reason it must not be over-strict. Leeway within the law has value.
I have long been a proponent of ‘techno-legal’ governance—a hybrid system of laws and code where laws and regulations are embedded directly into the technology system. It has become increasingly possible for us to encode legal requirements directly into the ecosystems upon which we depend. Given that neither the laissez-faire approach to governance that the US pioneered nor the regulation-heavy approach taken by Europe has proven successful at regulating digital spaces, I am hopeful that this hybrid approach will offer us new ways in which we can extract the benefits of technology while safeguarding ourselves against its harms.