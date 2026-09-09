Hardening yields: the global bond market rout holds out four clear policy lessons for India

For decades, emerging economies had reason to envy advanced countries for their fiscal and monetary credibility. Their governments borrowed more cheaply and their sovereign bonds were regarded as safe assets. That distinction is blurring.
The US, UK, France and Japan now confront elevated sovereign bond yields. Large US deficits co-exist with strong growth; Japan faces rising yields after decades of near-zero rates; France and the UK face high debt with difficult fiscal choices. Chinese yields remain unusually low, but this reflects weak domestic demand rather than fiscal strength.