Hardship has driven people to risk illegal immigration
Summary
- It’s often a hazardous journey to a better life in another country, but migration goes on. Swelling global numbers in recent times can be traced to K-shaped economic recoveries from the covid pandemic.
The Darien Gap, a 106km expanse of dense and dangerous jungle that straddles Panama and Colombia, has become the unlikely route for migrants seeking to get into the US illegally from Latin and Central America. Few roads to El Dorado could be more challenging. Last year, a New York Times reporter Julie Turkewitz and a photographer undertook the journey for a week. Turkewitz described a 6-year-old girl separated from her mother, who couldn’t keep up. After the two were reunited a couple of days later with Turkewitz’s help, the mother broke down in tears and returned to Venezuela to apply online for US immigration via a new scheme announced by the Joe Biden administration.