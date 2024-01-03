Hardship has driven people to risk illegal immigration

The persistent trend of ever more young people from India, notably from Punjab and Gujarat, looking for illegal pathways to the West might seem puzzling, given the fact that the country has the world’s fastest growing large economy and its stock market is scaling new highs. But India’s ability to expand its middle class has slowed dramatically since the financial crisis in 2008 and the slowdown that followed. Manufacturing jobs are also not growing because of greater automation and a loss of export competitiveness in labour-intensives manufactures. Small and mid-sized businesses are struggling, while large companies are seeing their share of profits increase. The success of large businesses plays an outsized role in boosting our GDP numbers, while the failure of smaller enterprises is harder to record.