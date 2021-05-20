Hard-up households face an impending crisis of debt

It was interesting to see how the basic motivation to borrow had changed over the span of a year for low-income borrowers. A study conducted in seven cities by Home Credit India reported that “46% respondents borrowed money primarily to run their households". This was in contrast with the motivational factors cited for borrowing by low-income households in 2019 (and before). The popular reason for it back then was the purchase of consumer durables and two-wheelers for “lifestyle upgrades". The drastic shift in the self-reported motivation to borrow from upward mobility in 2019 to managing one’s “survival" in 2020 speaks volumes of the impending crisis faced by India’s working classes.