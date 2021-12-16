Legacy manufacturers seeking relevance in a stock market that’s driven by technology giants and high-flying electric-vehicle makers are finding that two companies are better than one. Harley-Davidson Inc announced on Monday that it would publicly list its LiveWire electric motorcycle unit separately by merging the business with special purpose acquisition company AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. The EV transition was a key tenet of CEO Jochen Zeitz’s “hardwire" strategy to boost sales growth and profitability. But structural declines in demand meant that plan was set to deliver only mid-single-digit annual revenue growth in the motorcycle segment, an uninspiring target given that overall sales this year are on track to be about 30% below its 2014 peak. The hardwire revamp also entailed $190 million to $250 million of spending annually, a tall order for a company that lacks the backing of a larger industrial parent.

Carving out the EV business “will give LiveWire the freedom to fund new product development and accelerate its go-to-market model," said Zeitz, who will be acting CEO of the new entity. “LiveWire will be able to operate as an agile and innovative public company while benefiting from the at-scale manufacturing and distribution capabilities of its strategic partners, Harley-Davidson and KYMCO." The latter is a Taiwan-based power-sports equipment maker, which will also make a $100 million investment in the new entity. Harley will retain a 74% equity interest and support the business through its fields of expertise. This means it could get some of the valuation benefits of an electric repositioning without having to bear the full burden of the necessary capital investments.

Investors are thrilled: Harley shares jumped as much as 19.5% on the news before settling down to a gain of about 5.5%. Before Monday’s announcement, Harley’s market capitalization was essentially flat on the year.

The Harley deal is a microcosm of a bigger industrial trend. A long-standing complaint of legacy manufacturers has been that they get little credit from investors for innovation whereas startups with no revenue and business prospects that rely on hopes and dreams are rewarded with sky-high valuations. For example, EV startup Rivian has no significant revenue but a market value of more than $100 billion. And yet I see reports questioning whether Rockwell, a company that generates close to $2 billion in quarterly sales and is in a prime position to capitalize on an arguably equally important narrative in factory-floor robotics and software, is overvalued with a $41 billion market capitalization.

As a group, industrials “have a very serious growth problem," Melius Research analyst Scott Davis said in an interview. For every hot product, there’s a slower-selling or out-of-favour counterpoint. Why would investors pay top dollar for an electric motorcycle or industrial software business when it comes with all the baggage of a legacy manufacturer? The conclusion many companies are arriving at is that if they want recognition for their crown jewels, they have to give investors a chance to own them separately. ABB is planning an initial public offering for its EV charging division, in which it will retain a majority. Emerson Electric is combining some of its software assets with Aspen Technology to create a focused industrial software entity in which it will own a 55% stake. The idea is that the software-focused business will carry a higher multiple and have a stronger currency to use for future acquisitions. That deal is modelled after Schneider Electric’s 2018 merger of its software business with Aveva Group Plc in exchange for a 60% stake in the combine.

Carving out the faster-growing parts to remove the burden of the industrial parent’s lacklustre valuation requires a mental shift but is likely to deliver a higher payoff in today’s market. There is a parallel debate going on in the oil sector. Valuation multiples on renewables-related stocks are much higher than those of oil majors. Like Harley, some of these firms are weighing ways to capture the excitement around the energy transition—and thereby lower capital costs—while keeping it integral to their overall business. Catering to two much different sets of shareholders at once is always a difficult arbitrage that tends to attract the attention of activists. A more nuanced approach, and one directly comparable to Harley’s move with LiveWire, is that of Eni, which is set to spin off its retail energy and renewables businesses into a new listed entity, Plenitude, in which it will retain a 70% stake. The idea is to straddle both the new and the old.

Industrial incumbents have an important role to play in the future economy, but perhaps it’s a role that is best played from a distance. ©bloomberg

Brooke Sutherland is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering deals and industrial companies.

