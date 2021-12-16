Harley-Davidson just revved up its stock with an EV spinoff

Carving out the faster-growing parts to remove the burden of the industrial parent’s lacklustre valuation requires a mental shift but is likely to deliver a higher payoff in today’s market. There is a parallel debate going on in the oil sector. Valuation multiples on renewables-related stocks are much higher than those of oil majors. Like Harley, some of these firms are weighing ways to capture the excitement around the energy transition—and thereby lower capital costs—while keeping it integral to their overall business. Catering to two much different sets of shareholders at once is always a difficult arbitrage that tends to attract the attention of activists. A more nuanced approach, and one directly comparable to Harley’s move with LiveWire, is that of Eni, which is set to spin off its retail energy and renewables businesses into a new listed entity, Plenitude, in which it will retain a 70% stake. The idea is to straddle both the new and the old.

