Harmonize trade policy with India’s broad goals

India’s new Foreign Trade Policy (FTP), unveiled on Friday by commerce minister Piyush Goyal, took some time coming. The last one was meant for a five-year span that ended just as covid began in March 2020. This one has no expiry date, but it sets an export target of $2 trillion by 2030, up from goods and services worth roughly $750 billion that we expect to log in 2022-23. Apart from easing trade in general, its chief aim is to align Indian exports with a big global e-commerce opportunity within World Trade Organization (WTO) rules that disallow openly visible export incentives. To that end, a slew of facilitation measures will be rolled out, while a recent tax remission system that replaced WTO-axed props will be widened to relieve more shipments of domestic levies. This is well in sync with a renewed push for a competitive edge overseas amid high levels of flux. The world’s economic expansion is set to lose pace and free trade has been losing traction as a doctrine. Plus, the rupee tends to pivot on capital flows, which thwarts its role as an adjuster of trade flows, even as demand for Indian services keeps our currency dearer than what merchandise exporters may need against foreign rivals. As a major economy, we still punch far below our weight in world trade, success with which is vital; isolation has long proven a failure, with Asia’s rise having left it in the dust heap of bad ideas. To engage the globe, however, cogency of policy is key. Two aspects need a closer look.

