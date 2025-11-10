Harsh Goenka: Corporate boards must adapt to a geopolitically fraught world—It's here to stay
For Indian companies, geopolitical shocks are no longer distant headlines—they reshape how companies operate. This calls for a rethink of traditional business strategies to account for constant geopolitical risk. The question boards face today is—how ready are they to navigate the world as it is?
There was a time when an Indian company board’s biggest worry was profits dipping or reputational mishap. Today, drone strikes in the Middle East rattle oil prices, US trade restrictions reshape supply chains and cyber attacks paralyse global operations within hours. We live in a world where the unexpected is fast becoming the norm.