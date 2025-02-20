Opinion
Harsh Pant: Trump’s foreign policy recast poses a challenge that India cannot avoid
Summary
- Donald Trump has shaken up the world as he junks America’s old foreign policy framework and unsettles Nato allies in Europe to focus on geopolitical rivalry with China. India will have to relook its equations and adapt quickly.
It has only been about a month since Donald Trump took over as US president, but the scale of changes he is bent on ushering in has cast a shadow across the world. There seems to be no geography that is not impacted by his initial steps.
