Opinion
Harsh Pant: How the world at large should brace for Trump 2.0
Summary
- The US leader may spring surprises, but there still exists a broad outline of what we can expect of his leadership for policymakers elsewhere to go by. Putting one’s national interests first, for example.
The era of Trump 2.0 has begun and everyone is busy trying to decipher the multiple meanings of the policy arrows that US President Donald Trump has unleashed from his quiver ever since winning the presidential contest in November.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more