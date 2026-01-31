Architect of chaos: Harshad Mehta and the price of reform
The Harshad Mehta scam wasn't just about one man's fraud, but a stark revelation of the deep cracks in India's nascent market architecture.
In July 1991, India dismantled the four-decade-old Licence Raj and embraced economic liberalization. Over the next few months, as unprecedented foreign capital poured in, a peculiar euphoria gripped the nation. The Sensex surged from around 1,000 points in mid-1990 to 4,091 by March 1992, delivering over 300% returns in one of the index's most spectacular rallies.