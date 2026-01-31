Architect of chaos: Harshad Mehta and the price of reform

His transformation from a bear to a bull also marked the transition of the Indian markets from the old order to the new. In 1986, veteran bear operator Manu Manek (aka the Black Cobra) and his cartel targeted Mehta by heavily short-selling shares of SPIC—a company Mehta was heavily invested in—driving its price down. Rumours spread that Mehta owed over a crore to the exchange and was going bankrupt. To protect his reputation, Mehta paid off all his dues 14 days early, taking a personal loss of ₹1.5 crore in the process. By the late 1980s, he had become the Big Bull, his very interest in a stock enough to send its price soaring.