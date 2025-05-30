Attack Harvard to make America grate on its own nerves again
Donald Trump’s clash with Harvard is at odds with his proclaimed goal of a US revival. Given the university’s role in American success and intellectual life, an attack on it is actually an attack on America. Folly rarely gets worse.
Imagine if China or Russia tried to destroy a US asset that generates tens or even hundreds of billions of dollars of economic value, plays a major role in American leadership in science and technology and turbocharges our prestige and soft power. We’d expect our government to go to war to defend it.