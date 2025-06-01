Manu Joseph: Why Trump is right about student activism in America
The US visa vetting regime for foreign students does have a point, even if such scrutiny for college admission alters how foreign students see America. For large numbers everywhere, as in India, an American dream is fading away.
The US wants my business, but not so much that it would make it easy for me to buy its most popular product. I have been willing to give away a portion of my savings to send my child to America as a customer of American college education. I am not a great admirer of college education anywhere. It is akin to a caste system designed to keep unlucky children out of some rooms forever. But I am an incurable admirer of the West, and of young people escaping India, even if only briefly. But now, America is too risky for foreign students.