Manu Joseph: Why Trump is right about student activism in America

There is something absurd about foreign students from developing nations protesting for democracy and other human values in the US. Many can afford an American education because they are beneficiaries of inequality. Some of that wealth is probably from corruption and oligarchies. A few student activists admit such ‘contradictions’ in their lives. Their hyper-morality often has the quality of a luxury product that seems to fill a void in their lives. Often, it is also an extension of a right-wing agenda. What is conservatism in one region, such as Arab nationalism, may appear to be a liberal struggle in another.