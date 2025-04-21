Mint Quick Edit | Harvard’s stance is good for America
Summary
- The university is holding out against White House attempts to curb academic freedom. The issue spotlights both what’s impressive and perplexing about the US.
The White House’s clash with Harvard University, which the former sought to soften over the weekend, spotlights an enviable aspect of the US as much as a political puzzle. The country’s institutional integrity, with academic freedom held as a key value, has long been the world’s envy. If that wobbles, its story of liberty would ring hollow.