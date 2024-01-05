Harvard's top-level exit: Politics has trumped academic principle
Summary
- The resignation of Claudine Gay over Harvard rules reflects a US political rupture. It also reveals a contrast with an earlier controversy over words—involving Larry Summers—that’s equally worthy of worry.
In a world of viral video clips and memes, academics who find themselves exposed to political scrutiny often seem ill-equipped for it. It is a hazard that claimed the job of Professor Claudine Gay, who resigned this week as president of Harvard University. She was chased by a scandal over her alleged plagiarism, which reportedly lost her board support, but was haunted by a raging controversy over student groups holding Israel partly responsible for Hamas’s violence last October. At a Congressional hearing last month on alleged anti-Jewish expressions on campus, a Republican Senator had posed Gay a yes-or-no question: “At Harvard, does calling for the genocide of Jews violate Harvard’s rules of bullying and harassment—yes or no?" Gay’s response: “It can, depending on the context." Words aimed at an individual, she tried to clarify, would differ.... But the damage was done. Her non-binary answer sparked outrage and calls for her ouster. These were resisted by Harvard’s board, which stood by its first African-American president as she was “subjected to personal attacks and threats fueled by racial animus," as her exit note this week put it. Yet, amid an American rupture over Gaza, her departure seemed foretold by forces beyond academia. Almost on cue, Gay’s resignation raked up rightist rants of “diversity gone wrong" at Ivy League institutions.