Harvard's top-level exit: Politics has trumped academic principle

In a world of viral video clips and memes, academics who find themselves exposed to political scrutiny often seem ill-equipped for it. It is a hazard that claimed the job of Professor Claudine Gay, who resigned this week as president of Harvard University. She was chased by a scandal over her alleged plagiarism, which reportedly lost her board support, but was haunted by a raging controversy over student groups holding Israel partly responsible for Hamas’s violence last October. At a Congressional hearing last month on alleged anti-Jewish expressions on campus, a Republican Senator had posed Gay a yes-or-no question: “At Harvard, does calling for the genocide of Jews violate Harvard’s rules of bullying and harassment—yes or no?" Gay’s response: “It can, depending on the context." Words aimed at an individual, she tried to clarify, would differ.... But the damage was done. Her non-binary answer sparked outrage and calls for her ouster. These were resisted by Harvard’s board, which stood by its first African-American president as she was “subjected to personal attacks and threats fueled by racial animus," as her exit note this week put it. Yet, amid an American rupture over Gaza, her departure seemed foretold by forces beyond academia. Almost on cue, Gay’s resignation raked up rightist rants of “diversity gone wrong" at Ivy League institutions.

Since there have been no reports of any call for genocide on Harvard’s campus—although arguments against Israel can falsely be interpreted as such if a nation-state is conflated with a religious group, a fallacy many fall for—we should take at face value Gay’s statement of intent once she found that campus bonds were fraying: “I have sought to confront hate while preserving free expression." Perhaps it’s the effect of social media, but how Gay fared offers a contrast with how a previous Harvard president got past a storm whipped up by controversial words. In a 2005 keynote address at a diversity conference, Professor Lawrence Summers took up the issue of fewer women at the top level in math and science disciplines. Among possible explanations, he suggested it may be traceable to an innate gender gap in mathematical ability. “There is relatively clear evidence that whatever the difference in means—which can be debated—there is a difference in the standard deviation and variability of a male and female population," he said. In effect, while average skills were gender balanced, in his observation, the far ends differed by gender. Such studies are hard to do, as test biases exist and non-innate factors smudge readings all too often, but various efforts made since then to check have not affirmed any gap (nor rejected it). Protests at the time by women over Summers’ stance being too speculative to pass as bias-free got nowhere. One rationale offered back then was that the pursuit of truth, as Harvard’s ‘Veritas’ motto urges in Latin, requires minds kept open to everything, even stuff that offends us.

Professor Gay had articulated the same ideals of free speech and open contestation as a key aspect of academic freedom. “The free exchange of ideas," she said, “is the foundation on which Harvard is built." Indeed, America’s Ivy League success is explained largely by how these institutions of higher learning have shielded academia from the forces and follies of politics. Academic enclaves have nurtured a wide spectrum of human thought, an advantage America has long had over its geopolitical rivals. From this perspective, Gay’s going looks like an awkward win for socio-political myopia.