Harvard's top-level exit: Politics has trumped academic principle

Since there have been no reports of any call for genocide on Harvard’s campus—although arguments against Israel can falsely be interpreted as such if a nation-state is conflated with a religious group, a fallacy many fall for—we should take at face value Gay’s statement of intent once she found that campus bonds were fraying: “I have sought to confront hate while preserving free expression." Perhaps it’s the effect of social media, but how Gay fared offers a contrast with how a previous Harvard president got past a storm whipped up by controversial words. In a 2005 keynote address at a diversity conference, Professor Lawrence Summers took up the issue of fewer women at the top level in math and science disciplines. Among possible explanations, he suggested it may be traceable to an innate gender gap in mathematical ability. “There is relatively clear evidence that whatever the difference in means—which can be debated—there is a difference in the standard deviation and variability of a male and female population," he said. In effect, while average skills were gender balanced, in his observation, the far ends differed by gender. Such studies are hard to do, as test biases exist and non-innate factors smudge readings all too often, but various efforts made since then to check have not affirmed any gap (nor rejected it). Protests at the time by women over Summers’ stance being too speculative to pass as bias-free got nowhere. One rationale offered back then was that the pursuit of truth, as Harvard’s ‘Veritas’ motto urges in Latin, requires minds kept open to everything, even stuff that offends us.

Hi! You're reading a premium article Start 14 Days Free Trial