Haryana's local job reservation move is short-sighted and unhelpful

This perhaps explains the growing economic divergence among states in India with the laggards mostly being states north and east of the Vindhyas. And affirmative actions such as the one by Haryana are bound to be self-defeating. For, mandatory quotas for jobs and powers for officials to slap penalties on companies for violations are sure to fob off competitive firms who will be wary of new inspector raj and the impact on productivity. It is poor timing too when the International Monetary Fund in its last economic outlook has flagged off the risk of employment growth lagging output or economic growth in emerging markets even as the recovery from the Covid shocks takes shape over the next few years. Importantly, it also poses the risk of negating the benefits of intra-state migration as seen in the demand for scores of workers from the North and East in many sectors, especially garments in some of the states in the South and West.