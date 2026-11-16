Has America's visa squeeze reached its limits?

For a year, American policy on skilled migration has been conducted largely by proclamation. Elections reward that style. They also end it. Once the votes are counted, a policy has to survive Congress, the courts and the earnings calls of American corporations.
Democrats and their independent allies have secured at least 55 Senate seats, and Democrats have won at least 255 House seats. The incentives that favoured visa theatre are weaker today than a month ago. Indian and non-Indian information technology providers should plan for a softer regime, but not a friendly one.