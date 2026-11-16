Has America's visa squeeze reached its limits?

For a year, American policy on skilled migration has been conducted largely by proclamation. Elections reward that style. They also end it. Once the votes are counted, a policy has to survive Congress, the courts and the earnings calls of American corporations.
For a year, American policy on skilled migration has been conducted largely by proclamation. Elections reward that style. They also end it. Once the votes are counted, a policy has to survive Congress, the courts and the earnings calls of American corporations.
Democrats and their independent allies have secured at least 55 Senate seats, and Democrats have won at least 255 House seats. The incentives that favoured visa theatre are weaker today than a month ago. Indian and non-Indian information technology providers should plan for a softer regime, but not a friendly one.
Democrats and their independent allies have secured at least 55 Senate seats, and Democrats have won at least 255 House seats. The incentives that favoured visa theatre are weaker today than a month ago. Indian and non-Indian information technology providers should plan for a softer regime, but not a friendly one.
Start with what the administration has done. On 8 October, the Department of Labor suspended eight employers—Microsoft, Adobe, Cognizant, Infosys, TCS, Wipro, HCLTech and Capgemini—from the PERM labour certification process. The regulation allows an initial suspension of up to 180 days, extendable while an investigation is open.
The natural review for the suspensions on 8 October ought to be around April. The suspension rests on allegations, not findings. PERM governs permanent residency, not the H-1B itself, but uncertainty complicates retaining experienced staff.
The blunter instrument has fared worse. The $100,000 charge on certain new H-1B petitions for workers outside the US was ruled unlawful by a court in Massachusetts in June, and the First Circuit reinstated that block in July.
A later proclamation extended the charge to September 2027, but a federal court in California blocked its implementation on 30 September. The government’s appeal is pending. The headline fee is currently not being collected. What remains in force is the administrative lever, which is harder to challenge and easier to prolong.
Four forces push towards moderation.
First, the electoral payoff has been banked. Rhetoric about foreign workers earns most before an election; the costs of delayed projects arrive after it.
Second, from January, Democratic control of both chambers will bring hearings, subpoenas and appropriations scrutiny to executive overreach. That is not affection for outsourcers; Democrats have long pushed their own H-1B reforms. Moderation in methods need not mean liberalization in outcomes. Congressional scrutiny adds another constraint on a rushed policy, and technology employers have friends in both parties.
Third, the courts are doing quiet work. A policy that keeps losing on process grounds eventually gets redrafted into something narrower, such as higher prevailing wages, building on the wage-weighted H-1B selection already in force.
Fourth, American enterprises need the people. The affected list is not an Indian list. It includes a software giant, a design-tools company and a French consultancy, and Cognizant is “American.” Accenture and IBM, untouched so far, run on the same cross-border talent. When a bank’s artificial intelligence (AI) programme stalls for want of engineers, its chief executive calls Washington.
Moderation, if it comes, will look like compliance rather than repeal. One plausible outcome is relief from the PERM suspensions in exchange for audits, attestations and local hiring commitments. Expect further movement on prevailing wage rules rather than bans. Expect the fee to stay blocked, or to be traded for something narrower.
That favours firms with clean records and well-run legal functions, which is a modest moat for the largest players. TCS’s plan to hire another 15,000 people in the US over five years is the template: be visibly American at the edges, and unimpeachable at the centre.
The commercial stakes are larger than the visa numbers suggest: the next phase of enterprise AI will require fewer people per engagement but more of the people who are hardest to move. That shifts spending from generating code to verifying it, from licensing agents to governing them, and from selling models to integrating open-weight ones behind a client’s firewall.
This work does not scale like the old pyramid. It needs a thin layer of senior people who can sit with a client, absorb an ambiguous problem, say an inconvenient thing and own what follows.
Visa restrictions fall hardest on that layer. Much junior work can be shifted to offshore teams and AI tools; the senior bridge between client and delivery centre cannot be replaced so easily. A regime that eases access for experienced professionals, even while it tightens the rules on volume hiring, would restore the one input the next phase of the AI market lacks.
Providers on both sides of the Atlantic would gain, those with deep client relationships most. Google and Accenture’s plan to field a thousand forward-deployed engineers shows that rivals are already staffing for this phase.
None of this is certain, and firms should resist the comfort of waiting. The PERM suspensions remain unresolved, the appeal on the fee could go the government’s way, and restrictions can migrate from visas to procurement or data transfers.
The sensible plan treats moderation as an option, not a forecast. Keep building American hiring and regional delivery. Use any relief to place experienced engineers where the AI work is being decided, not to expand headcount in the old shape.
A softer visa regime would be a reprieve; the contracts that matter in 2028 will be won by firms that spend it on judgment, verification and accountability. Washington decides who may board a plane. Enterprises will decide who they trust once they land.
The author is a technology consultant and venture capitalist.