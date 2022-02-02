Has Budget gone overboard with Digital play?

Learning loss has not been limited to schools alone. The ‘Covid-19 Learning Loss in Higher Education’ survey by TeamLease reported students’ estimated loss of learning in India at 40-60%, which is twice the estimated learning loss in G7 countries. There is consensus among experts that it may take up to three years to bridge this gap. Again, what the budget has to offer is a digital university. There is indeed a space for an open or digital university in combination with physical universities, but this is not a solution in a post-covid-19 era where students have suffered due to isolation, absence of peer-interaction, and discursive learning opportunities is not only baffling, but also smacks of a design to slowly weaken our public universities. Our young people from deprived background not only learn subjects in colleges and universities, but also create networks that help them compensate for their lack of social capital. We need greater investment in creating such places.