Has India recovered from covid? Look at the data.
Summary
- While most economic indicators looked quite vibrant in the last two-three years, much of it can be attributed to base effects. A more comprehensive view of India’s economic performance before and after covid shows that there is still some distance to be covered.
Economic data since covid times has been erratic. ‘Base effects’ bear influence even today, which makes interpreting growth indicators harder. The pandemic saw two severe lockdowns imposed that impacted India’s economy at the macro level as well as individuals at the micro level. Reverse migration to villages took place. Relief was more through monetary policy than handouts, unlike in the West. The question is whether the bruises of covid and its lockdowns have fully healed.