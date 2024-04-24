Has India recovered from covid? Look at the data.

We could conclude from all this data that while most economic indicators have looked quite vibrant in the last two-three years, much of it can be attributed to base effects. A more comprehensive view of India’s economic performance before and after covid shows that there is still some distance to be covered. Also, fiscal correction is still a challenge, and while economic minds have their eyes set on a deficit ratio of 4.5%, the ideal of 3% did not look distant in the pre-covid period. This may be a fair way of summing up the country’s current economic position.