Has private credit’s golden age already ended?

When it does, dealmakers are divided over the role private credit will play. One idea is that its funds will thrive only in periods where banks and capricious public markets become less keen to lend. Another is that borrowers may well take advantage of private credit at first, only to try to refinance their debts in the public market at an opportune moment. In truth, the most likely outcome is that the line separating public and private loans will become increasingly blurred. That would mean a busy future for private credit—but one that is more commoditised and less profitable.