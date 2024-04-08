Has the growth of India’s economy translated into domestic jobs?
Summary
- While the covid shock and other setbacks got in the way, data indicates that employment in the country is on a firm recovery path.
Recently, two international organizations published their assessment of India’s labour market and employment situation. Two weeks ago, the International Labour Organization (ILO), in collaboration with the Institute for Human Development (IHD), released the India Employment Report 2024, focusing on youth employment. Shortly thereafter, the World Bank released its South Asia Development Update (SADU), with a focus on jobs. These two reports attracted attention for the concerns more than confidence they expressed. One is reminded of the quote attributed to Nobel laureate Daniel Kahneman (who passed away recently): “The brains of humans and other animals contain a mechanism that is designed to give priority to bad news."