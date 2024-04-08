Has the growth of India’s economy translated into domestic jobs?

Further, as of 2021-22, nearly 80% of the workforce in Indian factories registered under the Factories Act is employed in factories with more than 100 workers. The total number of such factories is a little under 42,000, and the total number of workers employed by them is nearly 10.8 million, out of a total factory worker base of 13.6 million. Given this large base, it is even more heartening that the workforce in these factories grew at an annual rate of 4.0% between 2014 and 2022, compared to the annual growth rate of just 1.2% in the workforce of factories with less than 100 workers. This means more job generation and not less.