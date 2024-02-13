Has the investment cycle of our economy finally turned up?

Investment can be looked at from a financing point of view because most capital formation is funded by the financial system. The corporate bond market is an obvious source of long-term funds. Issuances till January, as per Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data, at ₹6.72 trillion were higher than last year’s ₹6.37 trillion. While this looks encouraging, 80% has been raised by financial companies, compared with 74% last year. So non-financial firms have raised just ₹1.34 trillion. Equity issuances for the first 10 months at ₹1.51 trillion are higher, too, than last year’s ₹1.11 trillion, which indicates investment activity. Bank credit growth so far, till 12 January, has been marginally lower at 16.3%. However, data till December shows that this has been driven mainly by personal loans that have grown by 28.5% and lending to the services sector (up 23%). Some comfort may be drawn from the fact that growth in credit to manufacturing has held up at almost the same rate as last year, 8.6%. In fact, large industry, which was a laggard, has grown at a stable rate of 7%, driven by categories like food processing, textiles, chemicals, glass, etc.