Has Warren Buffett lost his touch?

Mr Buffett is likely to leave any big moves to his anointed successor, Greg Abel, who currently oversees Berkshire’s non-insurance businesses. But given that the nonagenarian looks spry and rejects unforced retirement, he should at least drop his stubborn refusal to pay a dividend (which Berkshire did once, in 1967) and reluctance to buy back shares unless they look cheap (which the slowing pace of repurchases hints they are not). This may have made sense when he could redeploy excess capital effectively. Now that his firm is sitting on nearly $280bn in cash, has no idea how to spend it and no debt to speak of, insistence that he is a better steward of shareholders’ money than they are seems questionable. As birthday-party favours go, a fat payout would work a treat.