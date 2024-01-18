HCL Tech is overcautious; will likely deliver positive surprises going ahead

HCL Technologies delivered robust Q3FY24 results, by far the best among the “Big Four" Indian information technology (IT) services companies. The company reported a 6.0% sequential revenue growth in constant currency (CC) terms, surpassing market expectations, to hit $3.4 billion.

This growth was fuelled by a significant 34% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase in HCL Software (Products & Platforms). The services segment saw a 3.1% QoQ growth, with contributions from both IT and ER&D verticals. However, the total contract value of deal wins dropped to $1.9 billion from the Q2FY24 high of $4 billion, with the company securing 18 large deals - six in services and 12 in software.

HCL has adjusted its FY24 dollar revenue growth forecast to 5.0-5.5% YoY in CC, narrowing from the previously estimated range of 5.0-6.0%.

The company's Ebit margin exceeded expectations at 19.8% (+130 basis points QoQ), with HCL Software achieving an impressive 32.9% margin. However, the services margin saw a 50 basis point contraction QoQ.

HCL has retained its Ebit margin guidance of 18-19%, displaying more optimism than its peers who indicated challenges in Q4.

In terms of workforce, HCL was the only one among the Big Four to increase its net headcount, adding about 3,600 employees to exceed 224,000. All four companies reported a significant drop in attrition rates, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of this trend.

The implied 4Q guidance suggests the services vertical will grow next quarter, despite lower deal wins and a high base. The services business grew 3.1% QoQ in CC, led by IT Services (+1.9% QoQ in CC) and ER&D (+8.7% QoQ in CC, including the impact of ASAP Holdings’ merger).

HCL Software delivered strong growth, though there was a seasonality component. As growth picks up in this segment, it can become a big booster for future revenues.

HCL's focus on Products & Platforms (P&P), which began with the acquisition of several IBM products in 2018, sets it apart from other service-oriented Indian firms. Q4 is typically weak for products, but if growth in this segment is sustained through Q4FY24, base effects will also be favourable where revenue growth is concerned.

If HCL achieves mid-point revenue growth guidance in FY24 (USD CC), it could see a revenue CAGR of 9.8% over FY23-26. Similarly, if it hits the mid-point Ebit margin projection, a rupee-denominated PAT CAGR of 12.7% over the same period is possible.

However, the strong performance in products and the apparent confidence visible in higher headcount is not backed up by equally confident management guidance or statements. The guidance for margins and growth has not been shifted up despite the performance. The CEO indicated that there was no apparent rebound in demand.

This cautious stance might be due to macroeconomic factors, but signs of a global economic revival, such as the recent strong US GDP growth, could mean better prospects for IT services. The P&P segment is gaining traction, and the merger with ASAP Holdings strengthens HCL's position in the automotive sector and European market.

Historically, HCL Tech has seen lower PE multiples compared to other tier-1 IT firms. However, its current outperformance could lead to a revaluation, especially if it exceeds expectations in Q4FY24.