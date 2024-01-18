HCL Tech is overcautious; will likely deliver positive surprises going ahead
Summary
- This cautious stance might be due to macroeconomic factors, but signs of a global economic revival, such as the recent strong US growth, could mean better prospects for IT services
HCL Technologies delivered robust Q3FY24 results, by far the best among the “Big Four" Indian information technology (IT) services companies. The company reported a 6.0% sequential revenue growth in constant currency (CC) terms, surpassing market expectations, to hit $3.4 billion.