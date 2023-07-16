Opinion
HDFC Bank is now a small fish in a big pond
Summary
- After merging with mortgage lender HDFC, India’s biggest private bank is fourth on the list of the world’s most valuable banks but remains far behind the likes of Bank of America and China’s ICBC
In 1991, when India kicked off its economic liberalisation in the aftermath of a crisis, the government requested a committee headed by former governor of the Reserve Bank of India, M Narasimham, to submit a report on banking reforms. The committee’s report outlined the future trajectory of banking in India while making a strong case for limiting the number of large banks to four.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
×