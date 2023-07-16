HDFC Bank is now a small fish in a big pond

In 1991, when India kicked off its economic liberalisation in the aftermath of a crisis, the government requested a committee headed by former governor of the Reserve Bank of India, M Narasimham, to submit a report on banking reforms. The committee’s report outlined the future trajectory of banking in India while making a strong case for limiting the number of large banks to four.

Three decades later, the contours of that are emerging with the rise of a giant. HDFC Bank has merged with the country’s top mortgage lender, HDFC, which originally promoted the bank in 1994. There is of course State Bank of India, but the new entity, with a market capitalisation of $172 billion, now figures in the list of the world’s most valuable banks, occupying the fourth spot after JPMorgan Chase, the state-controlled Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and Bank of America. This reflects the success of institution-backed lenders after liberalisation compared to their state-owned peers, which are still saddled with structural weaknesses, and shows that India’s banking regulator has been far more successful in pushing private banks on reforming governance.

But more than that it reveals the success of a business model centered around building a retail portfolio and low-cost current- and savings-account deposits, providing stability over a long period, a focus on technology, robust systems and a strong management information system. Importantly, the success is due in no small measure to its leadership, starting from Aditya Puri and now his successor, Shashidar Jagadishan, and its ability to resist pressure during the go-go days of lending a decade ago.

The bank has been unique in the sense that its CEO was around to helm the management for a record 20 years – even though it invited criticism on the lack of a succession plan. All that was neutralised over the years with consistent but “boring“ – as some saw it – revenue and earnings growth quarter on quarter.

To think that when the RBI first opened up the banking sector to private players in 1994, the HDFC board was not quite convinced, prompting its chairman Deepak Parekh to step in. Over time, the mortgage lender HDFC found that its portfolio of quality asset-backed loans and high cost structure marked by higher funding costs and the phasing out of concessional sources of funding were drying up. Indeed, a merger was inevitable and was speculated on for years. For HDFC Bank, with a turnaround of loans in less than two years, there was the issue of stability. A merger provided the perfect opportunity to broaden the bank’s portfolio and bring in stability over the medium term.

With 120 million customers, a retail franchise of over 8,000 and a range of business in the financial sector, clocking growth of close to 20% in an under-penetrated home-loan market such as in India should not be difficult. Deposits have swelled at a fast clip while slippages are under control. The merger blues are bound to play out in an entity of this size with an employee base of over 1.5 lakh. Investors, both foreign and domestic, have reposed their trust in the bank over the past few decades. The CEO has said that the management wants to create a new HDFC Bank every four years. But that should not be at the cost of asset quality as the bank widens its pan-India presence.

So far the bank has demonstrated its ability to ride out the cycle of boom and bust. Obviously, its success will also hinge on the smooth integration of both teams. There is also bound to be some attrition, as is the case with many other mergers.

The emergence of the new HDFC Bank has invited comparisons with its global peers. But the sobering fact is that China’s ICBC is still way ahead, especially since that country accounts for 15% of global trade. India perhaps stands out among the top half a dozen economies in that none of its banks are in the big league, showing there are plenty of customers yet to be tapped in India’s underpenetrated financial-services market.