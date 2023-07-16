HDFC Bank is now a small fish in a big pond

With 120 million customers, a retail franchise of over 8,000 and a range of business in the financial sector, clocking growth of close to 20% in an under-penetrated home-loan market such as in India should not be difficult. Deposits have swelled at a fast clip while slippages are under control. The merger blues are bound to play out in an entity of this size with an employee base of over 1.5 lakh. Investors, both foreign and domestic, have reposed their trust in the bank over the past few decades. The CEO has said that the management wants to create a new HDFC Bank every four years. But that should not be at the cost of asset quality as the bank widens its pan-India presence.