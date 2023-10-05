HDFC Bank's retail loans organisational rejig signals its growth calculus

Now, in a reminiscent situation, newly-minted banking behemoth HDFC Bank also has similar issues to grapple with but appears to be fairly well positioned as of now to execute its merger with the erstwhile mortgage lender, HDFC. It is not just the latest quarterly numbers and the growth in both advances and deposits but the organisational rejig which it has undertaken this week that underlines the growth plans ahead.

