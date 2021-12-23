Health and tech-related changes are here to stay in a post-covid world

Everything has changed, and nothing has changed" is a quote attributed to Rev. Joseph Lowery, known as ‘Dean’ of the American Civil Rights movement. I can’t think of a better way to describe the year that went by. The sense of optimism that prevailed in early parts of the year, followed by the devastating impact of the second wave in the June quarter, and finally a strong rebound in the second half of the year. We have seen it all.

How have our consumers changed in this tumultuous year? Has their behaviour changed, or has nothing really changed? Let me draw out three key India trends from our Global Trends Study (conducted in 2019, 2020 and 2021) and then talk about changes in consumer behaviour in light of these trends.

We see that consumers are actively thinking about and taking steps to look after their health (increasingly positive trend). This is not surprising. If there is one aspect of our lives that has been impacted by the pandemic, it is our health consciousness. The emphasis on conscientious health and well-being has continued well into 2021. Food has been at the forefront of this change. Experimentation with different cuisines and ingredients, and an explosion of holistic wellness foods are on the rise and expected to continue.

As the economy opens up and restrictions ease, we see an explosion in health and wellness ‘experiential’ categories such as wellness holidays, functional gaming and experience-rich retail. Another area of emerging opportunity is mental well-being. The pandemic has reinforced the importance of not just physical immunity but mental immunity. With most Western/ Allopathic medicines focused on curative health, there is an increasing opportunity for Indian/natural/alternative medicines to focus on preventive or maintenance of physical and mental health.

Consumers are being over-dependent on technology (stable and consistent trend). The pandemic has provided further impetus to the rapid pace of digitization. Physical mobility has been replaced by digital mobility in many ways. Consumers acknowledge that 2021 has made them even more dependent on technology and they grudgingly feel that nothing can be done about it. The sheer amount of time spent on devices has led to the mobile screen acting as a faux friend, philosopher and guide to many.

An explosion in retail participation in stock markets is a testimony to this. The frenzy around cryptocurrency is driven by the easy access and sachetization of a complicated concept—all thanks to technology.

Physical transactions like car buying/selling are migrating to virtual real estate. The furious startup activity in the edtech space has driven people to be on a fast journey of up skilling and reskilling. We do see a very small segment of consumers that believes in simplicity and in cutting down dependence on technology, but the masses are expected to rise on the technology bandwagon.

We foresee this journey to continue with more direct-to-consumer brands, quick-commerce and social commerce activity. Technology has facilitated the rapid scale-up of a ‘creator’ economy that empowers consumers to be active creators and not just be passive consumers. All of this has far-reaching impact across products and services, and the only limitations is how fast tech could on-board and welcome the unconnected consumers.

Globalization is a not force for good (increasingly negative trend). This is where we have observed a turnaround to an otherwise positive trend. As overt focus on self-centered pursuits (my health/my well-being) and the increasing role of technology/social media has made people more clannish or jingoistic in their thinking and behaviour. Consumers (especially millennials) rely more on influencers and ‘authentic’ brands rather than mass media and mass brands.

Opinions run strong and consumer advocacy could lead to extremes (either I love or hate something). This has driven hyper-localization and fragmentation in urban centres. “Global is premium/local is cheap" is slowly yielding to “local is good for me/I don’t mind paying as much or more for it". We have seen a rise in localized premium products and offers in 2021. Even large multinationals are adopting hyper-marketing approaches to engage better with their consumers.

Are these trends and changes durable and future-ready? Well, health and technology related changes are here to stay and offer immense opportunities across categories. Globalization (or to be precise, localization) is a conundrum. Given the continued covid threat, physical mobility (international as well as domestic) is far from going back to normal any time soon. Once travel, mobility and migration open up, we may see a bit of a reversal in this trend. To be fair, there is enough space for globalization and localization to co-exist in the long term.

Amit Adarkar is chief executive officer of Ipsos India.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.