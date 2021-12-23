Health and tech-related changes are here to stay in a post-covid world

We see that consumers are actively thinking about and taking steps to look after their health (increasingly positive trend). This is not surprising. If there is one aspect of our lives that has been impacted by the pandemic, it is our health consciousness. The emphasis on conscientious health and well-being has continued well into 2021. Food has been at the forefront of this change. Experimentation with different cuisines and ingredients, and an explosion of holistic wellness foods are on the rise and expected to continue.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}