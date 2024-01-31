Health: Band-aids will not heal a system that needs deep attention

What made that role unusual was that people seeking our financing would eagerly share their methods of making money, including their darkest secrets. They wanted to prove that our money was safe with them and that we would get good returns. Unethical practices were the main financial driver for far too many. Unnecessary diagnostic tests and treatments, including drugs and hospitalization, along with overpricing, was standard. This was rampant abuse of power over patients and families dependent on them for relief and often their lives. These unethical practices ranged from the criminally brazen to the subtle, things that could be passed off as ‘professional judgement.’

