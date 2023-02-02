Health budget opens avenues in research and skilling
- The foundation blocks of sound infrastructure along with adequate and well-trained human resource can transform health and realise the full potential of a healthy population
The health sector has been allocated ₹89,155 crore in the Union Budget, 3% higher than ₹86,200 crore allocated in the 2022-23 Budget. Out of ₹89,155 crore, ₹86,175 crore has been allocated to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, while ₹2,980 crore has been allocated to the Department of Health Research. The budget allocation is 13% higher than the revised estimates ( ₹76,370 crore) of health expenditure in 2022-23.
