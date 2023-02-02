Health budget opens avenues in research and skilling

The Union Budget makes a very significant announcement about scaling up the infrastructure for nursing education in India. The covid pandemic reminded all countries about the need to invest in building capacities among the health workforce. The addition of such a large number of nursing colleges is bound to result in a greater number of well-trained nurses that will graduate and contribute to the health of citizens. This announcement for co-location of nursing education with medicine will permit greater interdisciplinary education and training. This will provide an additional impetus in our march towards Universal Health Coverage that is closer to the citizens. The Health and Wellness Centre driven activities can be further enhanced through competent nursing staff. This move to create additional nursing capacity within the country augurs well for the future.